Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Rating Lowered to Hold at 86 Research

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at 86 Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TME has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $7.70 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.07.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,411 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,409,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,524,000 after buying an additional 316,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after buying an additional 327,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,572,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,113,000 after buying an additional 561,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,762,000 after buying an additional 4,818,787 shares during the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.