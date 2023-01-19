Tellor (TRB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $31.61 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for about $13.50 or 0.00064210 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $31.61 million and $5.93 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tellor has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002971 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00429275 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,309.97 or 0.30131948 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.49 or 0.00771162 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,341,602 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
