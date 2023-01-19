Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Up 129.4% in December

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,291,900 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the December 15th total of 999,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 210.3 days.

Telefónica Stock Performance

TEFOF stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $5.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.60 ($5.00) to €4.70 ($5.11) in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

