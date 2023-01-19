Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TDOC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of TDOC traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.53. 146,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814,458. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $82.99.

Insider Activity

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $611.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at $573,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at $573,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,925 shares of company stock worth $107,958 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.