Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,162 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $95,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $368.05. 48,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,888. The company has a market cap of $353.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.06 and its 200 day moving average is $333.54.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.31.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

