Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,154 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,830 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Adobe were worth $34,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.81.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,395 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $341.89. The company had a trading volume of 44,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.49. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $540.46.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

