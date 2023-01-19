Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,634 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $59,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.29. 107,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,568,866. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $114.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

