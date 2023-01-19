Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,111 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,886 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $52,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its position in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.98. 177,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,388,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $192.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

