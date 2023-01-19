Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $43.01 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,700 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $43,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $178.51. The company had a trading volume of 218,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,888. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.