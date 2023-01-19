Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 126,887 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 528,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,887 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Corteva worth $30,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4,488.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $1,762,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 59.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 907,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 338,091 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.7% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 5,866.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.49. 32,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,718. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $60.82. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.65.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

