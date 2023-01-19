Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 96,053 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 578,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,053 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $48,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.90. 116,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.36.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.