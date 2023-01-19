Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 123,268 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,268 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $40,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 27,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 713.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 125,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.99. The stock had a trading volume of 78,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average of $84.91. The company has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.48.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

