TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Sells $119,993.80 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $119,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, December 16th, Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $68,052.96.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Marshall Witt sold 609 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $62,178.90.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,796. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $115.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average of $95.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,644,000 after purchasing an additional 432,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after buying an additional 84,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,018,000 after buying an additional 211,608 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,363,000 after acquiring an additional 61,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of a range of distribution, systems design, and integration solutions for the technology industry. The firm offers products from original equipment manufacturers as well as suppliers of technologies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan.

