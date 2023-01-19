TD Securities Trims Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Target Price to C$8.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lundin Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$10.60 to C$9.20 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.79.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

LUN opened at C$9.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.14. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.24 and a 1-year high of C$14.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$846.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$924.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

