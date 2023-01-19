Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) Short Interest Up 500.0% in December

Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Taylor Consulting Stock Up 13.0 %

OTCMKTS:TAYO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,522. Taylor Consulting has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

About Taylor Consulting

Taylor Consulting, Inc invests in, acquires, and operates real estate properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Estate Investing and Real Estate Brokerage Services. The company operates a self-storage facility in Merkel, Texas; and holds properties for resale located in Nolan and Taylor Counties, Texas.

