Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) Short Interest Up 500.0% in December

Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Taylor Consulting Stock Up 13.0 %
OTCMKTS:TAYO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,522. Taylor Consulting has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.
About Taylor Consulting
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Consulting (TAYO)
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.