Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Short Interest Update

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 77,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARO. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 154.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TARO stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.91). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

