Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $526,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,829 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.66. The company had a trading volume of 75,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.41. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.