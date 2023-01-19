TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TAL shares. CICC Research raised TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,181,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 220,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
