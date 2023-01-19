Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.89 on Monday. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $4.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.

Taitron Components Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

