Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.89 on Monday. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $4.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.
Taitron Components Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
