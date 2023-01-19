Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Down 44.9% in December

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. 13,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,437. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62.

About Taisho Pharmaceutical

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

