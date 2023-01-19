Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Down 44.9% in December

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. 13,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,437. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62.
About Taisho Pharmaceutical
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taisho Pharmaceutical (TAIPY)
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.