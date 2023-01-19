Syscoin Market Cap Hits $87.97 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $87.97 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,778.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.76 or 0.00581182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00205136 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00042097 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

