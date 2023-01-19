Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Position Increased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $3,552,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,379,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $3,552,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,160 shares in the company, valued at $32,379,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,256.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,513,733 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $113.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.13 and a twelve month high of $239.88.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

