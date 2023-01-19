Symbol (XYM) Price Tops $0.0413 on Exchanges

Symbol (XYM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. Symbol has a total market cap of $230.40 million and $1.36 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Symbol

Symbol launched on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

