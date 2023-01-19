Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.33 and last traded at C$15.33. Approximately 16,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 64,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on Sylogist from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Sylogist Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$366.39 million and a P/E ratio of 35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.33.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.