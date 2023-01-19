Swissquote Group Holding SA (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Short Interest Update

Swissquote Group Holding SA (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the December 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Swissquote Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS SWQGF opened at $154.57 on Thursday.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Swissquote Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

