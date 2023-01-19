Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, an increase of 161.9% from the December 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSREY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 79 to CHF 83 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 85.40 to CHF 83 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS SSREY traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $25.42. 14,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,774. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.