Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares.

Suzuki Motor Stock Up 1.9 %

SZKMY stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.39. 6,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $110.39 and a 1 year high of $195.43.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $1.54. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

