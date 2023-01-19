SushiSwap (SUSHI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $256.21 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00005569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $256.21 million and $86.60 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00426212 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,198.90 or 0.29916960 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.45 or 0.00767839 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

