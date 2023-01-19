Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 1,295.2% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Superior Gold Trading Down 7.3 %

Superior Gold stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 18,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,514. Superior Gold has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.