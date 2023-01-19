Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 30,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,612,510 shares.The stock last traded at $73.72 and had previously closed at $78.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 10.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.34. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at $829,920.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at $829,920.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,579 shares of company stock worth $3,745,811 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.