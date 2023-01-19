Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 6.2%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) shares were down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.64 and last traded at $26.64. Approximately 26,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,350,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.69 and a beta of 2.26.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $82,873.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $1,962,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,932,342.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $82,873.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,001. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 49,713 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

