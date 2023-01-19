SunPower Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 12,073 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 27% compared to the average volume of 9,523 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on SunPower to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

SunPower Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $16.65. 277,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,971. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $469.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 106,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

