SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SunPower to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $469.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.44 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 887,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SunPower by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,623,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,318,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

