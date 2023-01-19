SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.53

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.53 and traded as low as C$11.65. SunOpta shares last traded at C$11.66, with a volume of 100,672 shares.

SunOpta Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.54.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$299.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$287.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

