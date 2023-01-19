Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,379,300 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the December 15th total of 906,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 862.1 days.

Suncorp Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMYF remained flat at $8.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. Suncorp Group has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $8.89.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

