Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC decreased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises about 5.4% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Presima Securities ULC owned approximately 0.11% of Sun Communities worth $18,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,376,000 after buying an additional 47,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,275,000 after purchasing an additional 694,563 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,713,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,116,000 after purchasing an additional 137,594 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sun Communities by 16.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,090,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,095,000 after purchasing an additional 294,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,349,000 after purchasing an additional 234,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.80. 533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $199.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.24.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUI. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

