Substratum (SUB) Price Up 11% Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $355,119.69 and approximately $132.02 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00097932 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

