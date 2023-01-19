Sturgeon Ventures LLP Sells 10,839 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP cut its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,694 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,839 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Splunk by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Splunk by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $87.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.30. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $150.79.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Splunk to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

