Sturgeon Ventures LLP Raises Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises about 3.1% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 43.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,356,000 after purchasing an additional 91,522 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,410,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 18.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 68.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in AMETEK by 5.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 607,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,196,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.78.

NYSE:AME opened at $141.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.82. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $147.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

