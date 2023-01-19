Sturgeon Ventures LLP Invests $1.76 Million in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000. Corteva comprises approximately 1.4% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $61.58 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

