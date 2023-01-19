Strike Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Strike token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.93 or 0.00057374 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $42.13 million and $4.31 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00428192 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,245.13 or 0.30055892 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.05 or 0.00765478 BTC.

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,532,497 tokens. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

