Stratis Price Up 6.4% This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002290 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $69.05 million and approximately $13.96 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.73 or 0.07339819 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00076384 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00029442 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00056255 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00009831 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001018 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023825 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000266 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 145,220,301 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
