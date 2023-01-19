Stratis 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.20 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002330 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $71.26 million and $11.20 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.05 or 0.07361262 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00076879 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00029166 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00057099 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009928 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001030 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024343 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 145,248,165 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
