Stone Point Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,189,000. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after acquiring an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,300.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,845,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556,379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,074,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,967,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,628 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,926. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.