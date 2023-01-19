Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $710,000 Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Stone Point Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,087,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,223,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,669,000 after acquiring an additional 573,816 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,236,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,299 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,372,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,267,000 after acquiring an additional 334,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,161,000 after acquiring an additional 285,126 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.49. 203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,650. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $40.14.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

