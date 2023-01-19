Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,943. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $68.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

