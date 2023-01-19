StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Shares of NURO opened at $1.72 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.25.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 57.46%.
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
