StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

Shares of NURO opened at $1.72 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.25.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 57.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

About NeuroMetrix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,892 shares during the period. 7.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

Featured Stories

