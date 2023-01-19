StockNews.com Downgrades Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Buy

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.76. 81,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,093. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.38. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $133.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after buying an additional 65,311 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,162,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,496,000 after buying an additional 112,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 929,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,203,000 after buying an additional 33,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 899,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,782,000 after buying an additional 42,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,962,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

