StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XPER. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Xperi Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of XPER opened at $9.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. Xperi has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Xperi will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Xperi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Xperi by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

