StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $134.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.63. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 68.7% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Featured Stories

